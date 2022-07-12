Enormous 'superload' set to hit Western Highway this week

What weighs 390 tonnes, is 90 metres long, and is the size of two Olympic swimming pools?
An electrical transformer is heading from its Glen Waverley manufacturer to the Torrens Island Power Station - and it's making some overnight stops in Ballarat and Horsham.
It's believed to be the biggest superload our region has seen - after a 320 tonne version headed up the freeway in 2019.
Between 1am and 4am Friday, the convoy will travel up the wrong lanes of the Western Freeway between Pentland Hills and Ballan - leading to a delicate traffic operation, as it shares the lanes with drivers heading to Melbourne.
It'll be parked at Ballarat for almost 24 hours - between 6am Friday and 6.30am Saturday - before heading to Horsham - and later Bordertown, where South Australian traffic authorities will take over the Dukes Highway leg.
The journey will begin in Melbourne's east on Wednesday - and finish 10km from central Adelaide.
"The load will be travelling in stages, across four days to reduce the impact on the road network and alleviate congestion for drivers," a VicRoads spokesperson said.
"While opportunities will be provided to pass, road users should expect delays as the superload often moves at a slow speed and travels on the wrong side of the road at times."
While the transformer is not directly linked to a windfarm, other superloads along the freeway over the past five years have attracted many early-morning onlookers.
Give the superlative size of this superload, the Departments of Transport is begging people not to park along the road or in areas where they might delay or injured by traffic.
"There are no designated viewing opportunities available," the spokesperson said.
"This is a complex operation and for your safety, please keep a clear distance during transit and when the superload is parked."
The 767km trek starts at 9.30pm on Wednesday night before parking at Yarraville.
On Thursday night it gets going again before a day-long stop at Ballarat.
At 6.30am on Saturday the load will hit the road again, stopping at Horsham before reaching Bordertown around 3pm Sunday.
"We'll have traffic management officers and load escorts travelling with the superloads for the entire journey, making sure your roads are safe during and after the move," the spokesperson said.
"They'll be helping to manoeuvre the vehicle safely around corners, temporarily removing signage and lights, placing steel supports over existing drainage and then putting everything back in place once the superloads have passed through."
People needing to travel during the times the superload will be on the highway are urged to plan ahead or take an alternative route.
The department said weather and other factors could mean changes to the route and schedule - and asked drivers to check the VicRoads website for updates.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
