Horsham Rural City Council signs MoU with WIM Resource

By Alex Dalziel
Updated July 13 2022 - 6:56am, first published July 12 2022 - 9:00am
SIGNED: Horsham Rural City Council chief executive Sunil Bhalla with WIM Resource Director of Projects Michael Winternitz. Picture: ALEX BLAIN

The partnership between Horsham Rural City Council and the company behind the Avonbank mineral sands project has become formalised with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two.

