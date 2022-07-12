The partnership between Horsham Rural City Council and the company behind the Avonbank mineral sands project has become formalised with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two.
Horsham Rural City Council chief executive Sunil Bhalla met with WIM Resource Director of Projects Michael Winternitz to sign the document, which maps out a shared vision for the proposed mine on Monday, June 11.
Outlined in the memorandum are key areas of focus for the project to work towards, such optimising economic and social outcomes and environmental responsibility.
The memorandum also covers liaison and communication, and conflict resolution between the two parties.
Mr Winternitz said the document would result in the best possible economic outcomes for the region as a result of the project.
"WIM is very pleased to enter this MoU with Horsham Rural City Council," he said.
"The MoU will assist to ensure that both parties collaborate to ensure the best economic and social outcomes for the City of Horsham.
"The Avonbank project will be a major employer for over 30 years, and contribute very significantly to the local, regional and state economy. WIM looks forward to working closely with HRCC to bring the Avonbank Project online and to ensure the City of Horsham will realise the full potential of economic benefits of the mine."
The proposed Avonbank mine will sit on 3000 hectares of land south of Reynolds Road at Bungalally.
According to WIM Resources, the mine will supply around 600 full-time equivalent jobs every year across the 30 year life of the mine, and pull in more than $3.5 billion in Gross State Product for the region.
The key product of the mine will be mineral sands, such as Leucoxene, Zircon, Ilmenite and rare earth minerals.
Before the project can begin operations however, the Victorian government will have to approve the project, requiring ongoing environmental studies and Environmental Effect Statements.
Mr Bhalla said should the project be approved, it would bring much-needed diversity to the Wimmera Southern Mallee economy.
"We are pleased to see the opportunities that the mine will create in this region. Both in terms of economic activity and jobs - something we have been trying to work on for some time," he said.
"We have very strong agriculture in the region and the focus is on diversifying."
Mr Bhalla said the project would also attract workers to the region, however, recognised pressures on the local housing market due to COVID-19.
"We are also expecting a lot of the people who will work in the mine will come and live in our region," he said.
"From a livability point of view, it is a great place, so there is a huge opportunity to bring more people to the community.
"Housing, as we know, there has been a huge demand. A lot of it is the pent-up demand from the last few years of COVID.
"The thing for us in Horsham, compared to other regional cities in Victoria, is that we have a very good land supply.
"We have ready-zoned residential land, which is not the case with the rest of regional Victoria. That certainly places us in a good position."
Project leaders have flagged 2024 for mining operations to begin, pending state government approval.
Once completed the project's Environmental Effects Statement will be released to the public in late 2022.
