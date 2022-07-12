The Wimmera's netball stars of the present and future converged on Holy Trinity Lutheran College on Sunday, July 10, for a series of elite player clinics.
The clinics, run by the Melbourne University Lightning and sponsored by GrainCorp, were open to representatives from the Wimmera and Horsham District league representative squads.
Advertisement
Two sessions were run, the first for Under 13 and 15 players, and a second for Under 17 players and representative coaches.
Melbourne University Lightning coaching coordinator, and coach of the club's championship division side, said the day gave her a new perspective on the trials of regional talent.
READ MORE:
"It's a long drive and it gives me an appreciation for what the young girls out here have to do if they want to come play netball in Melbourne," Hopkins said.
"We've been really excited about seeing the talent on offer, it's not just an opportunity for them but it's an opportunity for us to get out and see, because there is so much talent in our regional communities."
Hopkins said she was blown away by the passion of the Wimmera's rising stars.
"Some of the girls they're just so enthusiastic; they've got some great skills and you can feel they've got some brilliant coaches who are so interested as well."
"The coaches really care about the work and they want to get really involved, and that's exciting,"
The Melbourne University Lightning would be interested in returning for more clinics in the future, Hopkins said.
MORE NEWS:
"We've discussed that this should be something that's ongoing, whether it's every year or every second year," Hopkins said.
"Other than their association championships and getting to Melbourne, it's really hard to be talent identified out there, so taking those opportunities we can is really important."
Advertisement
Both the Lightning and AFL Wimmera Mallee thanked GrainCorp for its generosity in sponsoring the event. The second session included a coaches' clinic, which was a particular highlight for Hopkins.
"I've loved interacting with the coaches and how passionate they are," Hopkins said.
"I love that because I personally feel like that, I just love netball and want to see players develp and love the game is just so popular among young females."
"It's awesome when you go out there and you teach (a coach) a skill and then they put that into match playing and they are really focusing on that, and taking feedback, and that's really exciting."
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our region.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.