The Wimmera Mail-Times

Emma Kealy becomes Vic Nats deputy leader after Steph Ryan resignation

By Mibenge Nsenduluka
July 11 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Lowan Emma Kealy is the new Deputy Leader for the Victorian National Party.

Member for Lowan Emma Kealy has been announced as the new deputy leader for the Victorian National Party.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.