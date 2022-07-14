A Minyip hotel featured in numerous film and television series has been recently listed for sale.
Mrs Keenan's Club Hotel featured in the film 'The Dry' which starred Australian actor Eric Bana and in the television series 'The Flying Doctors' between 1986 and 1993.
The venue opened in July 1907 and stopped being a hospitality venue several years ago.
Ray White Ballarat rural sales manager Josh Todd said a Melbourne-based owner had leased the venue to a publican who had recently retired.
Mr Todd said the hotel, which can accommodate 40 rooms over two levels, would sell in late July.
"The property has been listed for about two and a half weeks and the venue will be sold by expressions of interest on July 27," he said.
Mr Todd said the venue's appearances in 'The Flying Doctors' and 'The Dry' had helped in attracting potential buyers.
"That connection is significant from the point of view the venue is noteworthy," he said.
Mr Todd said there had been numerous potential buyers from across Victoria and interstate who had shown an interest in the property.
"People from the Wimmera have also been interested in the venue," he said.
Mr Todd said the venue had also attracted significant interest from Melbourne.
"We have been averaging five inspections per week for the venue," he said.
Mr Todd said the building was an example of solid architecture which had remained over time.
"The venue is a great example of federation architecture. A lot of the original period features in the venue are still intact," he said.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
