The Wimmera Mail-Times

Council conducts another meeting, motions withdrawn

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
Updated July 12 2022 - 5:47am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council conducts another meeting, motions withdrawn

Horsham Rural City Council met for the third time in as many weeks on Monday night to discuss items on the agenda leftover from council's Monday, June 27 meeting.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Blain

Alex Blain

Journalist

I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.