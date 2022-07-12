Council conducts another meeting, motions withdrawn

Horsham Rural City Council met for the third time in as many weeks on Monday night to discuss items on the agenda leftover from council's Monday, June 27 meeting.
A July 4 meeting was set to be a overflow meeting to address agenda items that weren't heard at the council's meeting on June 27, however that meeting was adjourned due to Council's failure to achieve a quorum.
Councillors Les Power, Claudia Haenel, Ian Ross and Di Bell were apologies for July 4 meeting, forcing mayor Robyn Gulline to close the session immediately after opening it.
Councillors Bell, Ross and Haenel were absent from Council's Monday, July 11 meeting however council was able to form a quorum with councillors Gulline, Power, Flynn and Bowe in attendance.
The July 11 meeting covered several confidential matters, including the Rural Councils Corporate Collaboration tender outcome, a cleaning contract for "various outdoor facilities and public conveniences", updates from the audit and risk committee, and a contract extension for an internal auditor.
Notably, the meeting did not cover three notices of motion, two of which were put forward by Cr Bell and one by Cr Ross, that were listed on the agenda for Council's July 4 meeting.
All three motions had been withdrawn, prior to July 11.
The Wimmera Mail-Times previously reported that the motions involved the City to River project and HRCC project priorities.
Notice of motion 194, given by Cr Bell, proposed "that Council, in consultation with the Local Government Minister, conduct an external audit of the City to River planning and delivery process. The results to be released to the Community.".
Notice of motion 195, also given by Cr Bell, asked that the "council conduct a strategic review of all infrastructure projects, including City to River, currently identified in HRCC Plans and Strategies, to establish the priority of all projects. This review is to be completed by December 31 2022 or earlier."
The final motion, 196, presented by Cr Ross, moved that "HRCC include $750,000 in our 2022-2023 Budget and Action Plan, to maximise the opportunities for the Wesley Performing Arts Centre (WPAC) to have successful grant applications and to ensure that this asset is restored to the community for use.
"If grant applications are unsuccessful, HRCC fully fund the project in the 2023-2024 Budget and Action Plan."
The timeline of the Wesley Performing Arts Centre reactivation project was the subject of debate during the council's June 27 meeting.
During that meeting, councillor Di Bell was referred to the local government inspectorate regarding concerns she failed to disclose a conflict of interest concerning the Australian Services Union's allegations of bullying.
The meeting ran until 9:30pm, wherein under Council guidelines additional time must be voted upon or the meeting closed.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
