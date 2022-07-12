The Wimmera Mail-Times

Changes to COVID exemption rules, masks indoors 'strongly recommended'

Updated July 12 2022 - 12:42am, first published 12:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Facemasks are now strongly recommended indoors in Victoria.

Victorians are being strongly advised to wear face masks indoors, but the state government has stopped short of reintroducing a mandate.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.