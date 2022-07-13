Taylors Lake club legend Tammy McDonald knew she was approaching 300 games, but there were still room for surprises on the day. McDonald has now played the most netball games in the history of the club, and even its newest members recognised the significance.
"One of our little Auskickers came up to me and tapped me on the side of the leg and goes 'I just wanted to say, congratulations'," McDonald said.
"My heart melted, it was so sweet.... he's just that type of kid, he tracked me down before I'd even played to say congratulations... it was just so unexpected and sweet."
As the milestone game neared, McDonald said she was surprised by how nervous she was.
"There was no reason to be... it's something I've been anticipating and waiting for for quite a while now, " McDonald said. "Just to have the day finally there was a bit nerve wracking."
After the match, the club held a special ceremony where McDonald was presented a framed memento of the occasion.
"It was more special that I'd anticipated it would be," McDonald said. "I thought I would have a bit of a cry, but I managed to hold it together. I know my mum got very emotional, she was exceptionally proud of me."
The whole club stopped to show support for McDonald, who had been a club stalwart long before reaching 300 games.
"The footballers all came over over, they were in their uniform, they'd been warming up; they took the time to come over and watch the presentation," McDonald said.
"I deliberately took a game off because I wanted to celebrate it on a home game... it's more special when you celebrate it at home."
Being coach of your own milestone game can have it's advantages, McDonald said.
"We actually had both my daughters playing with me at the same end of the court," she said. "They'd been playing defence all year.. it was good to be able to share the moment with them."
When McDonald started her netball career when she was 11, and it was always going to be at Taylors Lake.
"My great-grandfather was one of the founding members of the club... there was no way I was going to play anywhere else," McDonald said.
With the club lacking numbers, many Lakers juniors play senior games, however when McDonald started it was a different story.
"When I was in juniors, we had a full squad of senior players," McDonald said. "Unless you were an A Grade standard junior, you played your juniors and that was it... you didn't need to play two games on Saturday."
McDonald played 80 junior games before graduating to seniors.
"In seniors I've played various grades, I've never been a full time A Grader, but I've played A Grade games, B Grade games, C Reserve games," McDonald said.
"Just about every team we've had, I've played in...I've missed a few years having babies, I missed a year when I was sick with cancer, I've missed a few games here and there with various injuries."
"We were hoping that I would reach the milestone last year, but I ended up getting sick again and having to do some surgery. And of course COVID threw a spanner in the works, I should have been well on my way to 350 by now."
Alongside her playing career, McDonald is also a pillar of Taylors Lake's netball program as a whole.
"I've been playing coach several times, coached juniors to grand finals, I've coached senior sides to finals... a lot of different things have happened over the years while playing out at Taylors Lake," McDonald said.
A triple century of games is not an achievement that very many people reach, but McDonald said she will keep playing as long as she can.
"I've got a dodgy knee, so whether that can hold out. Everyone keeps telling me one of our footballers made it to 400 games, and that I have beat his record," McDonald said.
"I don't know whether that will happen... but you never know."
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
