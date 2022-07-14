Rats, Roos headline big clashes | WFNL R13 preview

Dimboola's clash with Ararat looms as the round's headline game, however some other matchups possess intrigue of their own.
The fifth-placed Roos are in strong form, having matched the reigning minor premiers for three quarters in round 11 and demolished the Demons with a brilliant second quarter blitz in round 12.
However, they face their biggest challenge yet in the Rats, who, bar a four-point loss to the Warriors, have appeared untouchable for much of the season.
Meanwhile, fourth-placed Horsham will have to shake off the demons of rounds past, when they host the Eagles at City Oval.
Warrack had the wood over the Demons by six points in round four, when the sides last clashed, and will look to recapture that form.
However, Horsham have settled into their new game style as the season has progressed and will be a tricky opponent to overcome.
Elsewhere, the Saints will have their hands full when the Warriors head up the Western Highway to Coughlin Park.
The Saints form has been mixed, while the Warriors have continued to improve, knocking over the ladder-leading Rats in round 10 and most recently dispatching the Tigers by 119 points.
Fresh from a bye, and overcoming a six-game losing streak the week before, the Giants head to Murtoa to take on the Burras, however Minyip-Murtoa will prove to be a mountain for the Giants to climb.
The Burras are sitting pretty in second place, behind the Rats on percentage alone, with a three-game buffer from Stawell in third.
In the netball, several clashes could decide where teams sit heading into September.
The second-placed Giants face fourth-placed Minyip-Murtoa in what could be a decisive match.
In a twist of fate, both sides are coming off three goal wins over Warrack, however the Giants should be well-rested after a bye.
Dimboola and Ararat will battle it out over the final spot in the finals, with Dimboola having found form in recent weeks.
In their most recent games, the Roos went the distance with unbeaten Horsham, ending in a thrilling draw, while the Rats fell narrowly short against the Saints.
The Saints will look to continue that momentum against Stawell, however the Warriors have been competitive in most games, and most recently beat Ararat.
Finally, Horsham will hit the court with intent after failing to win for the first time this season against Dimboola.
Standing in their path, are the rejuvenated Warrack Eagles, who have made a habit of making teams work for their wins.
Supporters of the Wimmera League can look forward to another weekend jam-packed with thrilling sporting action.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
