Storm press case, Kees building towards finals | HDFNL R12 preview

In the football, Jeparit-Rainbow head to Rupanyup to state their case against the table-topping Panthers.
The Storm have won five of their last six games and are in red-hot form, and won three out of four quarters against Rupanyup in their last encounter, falling just two points short.
However, lining up against them is a team that hasn't lost since round three.
Noradjuha-Quantong celebrate 25 years since the amalgamation of the Noradjuha Grass-Parrots and Quantong Bombers in 1997 and host Harrow-Balmoral.
Both sides have their share of injuries, but it would take a mammoth effort from the Bombers to reverse their 12-goal loss to the Southern Roos in round one.
Kalkee play host to the Cougars, however a win won't be as easy as the side's round one clash as Kaniva-Leeor have improved as the season has progressed.
Edenhope-Apsley have a chance to rebound after their loss against Rupanyup when they host Taylors Lake at Edenhope. The Lakers have had their chances, but are still searching for their first win of the season.
Also searching for a win are Pimpinio, who host a Natimuk side fresh from breaking a three-game losing streak.
The Tigers will have to play at their very best to upset the Rams, as will the Demons as they head down the Western Highway to North Park to take on Swifts.
The Baggies will fancy their chances, having found themselves in red-hot form and flying after a 114-point win over the Tigers in round 11.
In the netball, Harrow-Balmoral face the in-form Bombers at home on the Bombers' special day. The fourth-placed Southern Roos sit one win behind the Bombers, and would be assured third place if they were to win.
However, the Bombers will be looking for redemption after falling one-point short of the Storm in round 11.
Another match to watch out for is Kalkee's matchup against fifth-placed Kaniva-Leeor. Kalkee have gone from strength to strength in 2022, and sit comfortably on top of the ladder, having played one less game than second placed Laharum.
The Demons sit behind Kalkee by 0.07 per cent, and will be looking to compensate for that with a big win over the Baggies.
However, Swifts have not been a pushover in 2022, and will relish the chance to knock off the reigning minor premiers.
Fresh from a win over the third-placed Bombers, Jeparit-Rainbow would love to continue that momentum against Rupanyup.
The Panthers haven't found their groove in 2022, but will be buoyed by a close result against Natimuk in round 10.
The Rams themselves head to Pimpinio to face the Tigers in what should be another intriguing clash.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
