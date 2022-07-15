The Wimmera Whippets look to avenge last year's grand final loss in their upcoming match against Hamilton on Sunday, July 24.
The Wimmera Whippets Football Netball Club is made up of a netball team and a football team for people with a disability based in the Wimmera Region.
Heading into round five, the Whippets have won two matches and stand a chance of making it to successive grand finals.
Wimmera Whippets representative Matthew Jolly said it was "really great" to have so many participants this season.
"There is in excess of 30 players on the list, which is a great result," he said.
"They are really enjoying their season, getting out every few weeks, and are really looking forward to their clash against Hamilton (July 24).
"It is a chance to test ourselves and improve on our performance against them earlier in the year."
Their final game of the season will be against the South Warrnambool Hurricanes and that is on August 7.
The final two rounds of the season will decide whether the Whippets play off in this year's grand final.
"These are two very important games coming up for the Whippets as they look to get back to the grand final after being runners-up in the competition last year," Mr Jolly said.
On September 7 the Wimmera Whippets are planning on sending a football and netball team to a carnival day held in Mooroopna.
