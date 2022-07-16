The Wimmera Mail-Times

Minister for Ports and Freight visits Rainbow, Sea Lake

July 16 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UPGRADES: Minister for Port and Freight Melissa Horne in Rainbow. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A state government stimulus package has boosted the rail freight network between Dimboola to Rainbow.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.