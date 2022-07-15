An endangered butterfly species only found in Victoria has had a boost in its population size.
Investigators have conducted research in the Wimmera into the Golden-rayed Blue Butterfly species and have found the butterfly has increased in its population size.
The survey also concluded the butterfly is dependent on a Creeping Boobialla because it is where it lays its eggs to hatch caterpillars.
State Government leaders are now appealing to Wimmera residents to plant Creeping Boobialla to boost the Golden-rayed Blue Butterfly's chances of survival in the wild.
Minister Environment and Climate Action Lily D'Ambrosio said the increased population size was promising news.
"This finding is a ray of hope for the beautiful Golden-rayed Blue Butterfly. I encourage all Victorians to join us in caring for our precious wildlife and plant species native to your local region in your garden," she said.
Zoos Victoria senior research manager Dr Michael Magrath said both Zoos Victoria and State Government officials were both committed to helping the species.
"We are committed to working with our partners on a range of research and conservation initiatives to ensure a long-term future for this species," he said.
