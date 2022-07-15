The Wimmera Mail-Times

Carolyn Robertson appointed regional director of hospitals west

Updated July 15 2022 - 10:31am, first published 7:00am
LEADERSHIP: Carolyn Robertson. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Grampians Health has appointed a new regional director of hospitals for its Wimmera campuses.

