Grampians Health has appointed a new regional director of hospitals for its Wimmera campuses.
Hopetoun's Carolyn Robertson will step into the role which will oversee acute and subacute services in Horsham, Stawell, Edenhope and Dimboola, as well as the women and children's services, surgical services and intensive care across Grampians Health.
Advertisement
With previous experience in the Wimmera region, Ms Robertson said she looked to use her knowledge to optimise service delivery.
"My role is exciting in that we have the best opportunity we will ever have to shape regional healthcare into the future," she said.
READ MORE:
"My priority is to enable people, wherever they are in the Grampians Region, to have access to high quality evidence-based care while eliminating the waste we have in our systems.
"My previous work experience melds nicely into this role - in some ways it is an extension of my former position in that I have the same areas of strategic responsibility, but now across all Grampians Health sites."
For the first ten years of her career, Ms Robertson lived and worked in the Wimmera and Mallee at the Hopetoun Bush Nursing Hospital and St Arnaud District Hospital.
Ms Robertson comes to the role with more than 10 years' experience in health leadership, with experience in securing funding for a Grampians Regional Prostate Cancer Specialist Nurse; expanding lactation consultant services to support vulnerable families and recruitment of a Regional Clinical Midwife Consultant for the Grampians Region
"I am so excited to return to the area that has given me so much. Growing up, living, and working in a small regional town is an exceptional privilege," she said.
"You make connections that are rare in larger towns and cities, and you genuinely feel part of the community."
As part of her role, Ms Robertson will be based predominantly in Horsham and will travel to the other sites on a regular basis.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.