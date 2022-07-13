World class talent lands in Horsham for Victorian Masters Squash

The talent pool for the Victorian Masters Squash Association's Winter tournament at Horsham this weekend, has never been so deep.
Heading the list is Melbourne's Peter Gilbee who was a finalist at the 2018 World Masters Squash championships in Charlottesville, USA.
Gilbee will also be one of three players to represent Australia in a Trans-Tasman series later this year.
VMSA tournament director Darren O'Neill said Gilbee was one of several topline Masters players competing at Horsham for the first time this weekend.
Others included Tasmania's Tim Shaw, Mildura's Kevin Healy, Geelong's Corey Robertson, Ballarat's Darren O'Donnell and Bendigo gun Cam Penna.
O'Neill said Melbourne players Mark Ascoli and Mick Dyke, who were finalists the last time Horsham hosted the Masters, would also return.
The Masters event kicks off at Horsham Squash Club this Friday night from 7pm and continues all weekend. Entry for spectators is free.
