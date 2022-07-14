Minister Horne: Horsham Council monitor appointment 'imminent'

A state government municipal monitor will be appointed to Horsham Rural City Council in the coming days, according to local government minister Melissa Horne.
Ms Horne, who visited Horsham on Tuesday, July 12, said the appointment was 'imminent', however, did not reveal many details about who the monitor would be.
"I took some advice from the department and spoke to local staff, council representatives and local stakeholders about this who said the time has come and asked me for a monitor to be installed.
"We are going through the process of identifying the right person and that will happen in the coming days."
Plans to appoint a municipal monitor for the council were first announced on July 1.
Horsham Rural City Council's mayor Robyn Gulline, and chief executive Sunil Bhalla, both approached the local government minister to request the appointment to help direct proper governance.
During their term, the municipal monitor will work closely with Horsham Rural City Council to improve governance practices and help councillors ensure they are performing their roles in accordance with the Local Government Act 2020.
