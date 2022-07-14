The Wimmera Mail-Times

Melissa Horne says Horsham municipal monitor appointment due in coming days

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated July 14 2022 - 2:34am, first published 12:00am
Minister Horne: Horsham Council monitor appointment 'imminent'

A state government municipal monitor will be appointed to Horsham Rural City Council in the coming days, according to local government minister Melissa Horne.

