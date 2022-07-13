COVID-19 in the Wimmera: daily statistics from across the region

As the new wave of COVID-19 sweeps across Victoria, The Wimmera Mail-Times will keep the community informed through daily updates of cases in the region and news from the health authorities.
Horsham LGA: 213 cases (+45)
Hindmarsh LGA: 41 cases (+13)
West Wimmera LGA: 26 cases (+6)
Yarriambiack LGA: 52 cases (+9)
Buloke LGA: 55 cases (+6)
Northern Grampians LGA: 154 (+23)
Ararat LGA: 76 (+14)
Victoria's daily coronavirus cases continue to skyrocket for the second day in a row.
The state reported 11,176 new infections on Wednesday, 549 more cases than the Department of Health recorded on Tuesday.
Active cases in Victoria now sit at 58,357.
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
