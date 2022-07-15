The creation of the new Grampians Health service cost an estimated $5 million, according to a document that has been released to the public.
The business case for the merger between Wimmera Health Service, Ballarat Health Service, Stawell Regional Health and Edenhope Hospital has been made publicly available for the service's six-month anniversary that took place in June 2022.
Compiled by consultancy firm Cube Group, the business case sets out the details of the Grampians Health merger, the reasons why, and the potential alternatives and costings.
Throughout talks of the merger, calls were made from the public for the business case documents to be released.
The documents were withheld, citing commercial confidence reasons.
Grampians Health chief executive Dale Fraser said the business case helped guide the creation of the new Grampians Health service, and was the result of five different options being considered.
"The business case was an important document for the boards of Edenhope and District Memorial Hospital, Stawell Regional Hospital, Wimmera Health Care Group and Ballarat Health Services to understand the benefits and risks of amalgamation," he said.
"Throughout the process, five options were initially considered and evaluated through a due diligence process which resulted in the final consideration of two options as detailed in the business case.
Each of the boards independently reviewed the business case, and the two options equally, and determined there was a benefit to each community (as per the obligations set out in the Health Services Act (1988)) far beyond the opportunities available to continue as 4 separate entities. The coming together of the four services to form Grampians Health was endorsed and funded by the Victorian Government."
The business case puts forward two options for the future of the four health services, one considering the creation of a new health service and the other considering an 'enhanced partnership' between each party.
The first option, which was ultimately chosen, was proposed to provide an additional 1000 admissions in Horsham and 250 at Edenhope due to expanded and expanded capacity.
Savings of $3.1 million for the new health service were also projected in terms of savings on temporary staff and from joint tendering.
The second, enhanced partnership option, was only projected to cost the taxpayer $300,000 and was expected to see contract savings of $320,000 between the four health services.
The enhanced partnership option would have increased collaboration between the partner health services, but would not have gone as far as to change the overall governance model of the services.
Mr Fraser said the new Grampians Health model provided more capacity to deal with admissions.
"One of the key benefits of our four health services coming together as Grampians Health is the cost advantages of improved efficiency, also known as economies of scale," he said.
"This includes increased revenue opportunities created by providing services to patients locally, within the region.
"Health services generate income when they provide a service, so by providing services locally we're earning revenue locally. One example of this since the inception of Grampians Health is the delivery of nearly 7500 outpatient appointments in Horsham alone, which is 1500 more appointments than our target and more than has been delivered before.
"In addition to additional revenue opportunities, there have been immediate savings including having a single Executive structure."
Mr Fraser said the health service was also working on a clinical services plan, to be released in August 2022, which would look at the short, medium and long term priorities across the Grampians Health network.
The health service will also begin an international recruitment drive, as it faces staff shortages and emergency room pressure at its hospitals.
"Healthcare workforce remains a challenge - not just for us, but nationally and globally as well - however becoming one Grampians Health has enabled us to share staff across sites to where they are needed which has been essential given the challenges COVID continues to present," he said.
"That said, our workforce has increased since Grampians Health was formed. We are about to roll out an international recruitment campaign which will focus on recruiting skilled team members across the region, and we're hoping our region will get on board with showcasing their areas as the welcoming communities we know them to be, to help us attract staff."
