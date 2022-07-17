The Wimmera Mail-Times

Wimmera project firefighter encourages more people to Forest Fire Management Victoria

Nick Ridley
By Nick Ridley
July 17 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FIRE: Sam Brown said there were numerous things she loved about her job such as the diversity of work and going to different areas in the Wimmera. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A Wimmera project firefighter has encouraged individuals to join Forest Fire Management Victoria and become project firefighters.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Ridley

Nick Ridley

Journalist

I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.