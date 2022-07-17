A Wimmera project firefighter has encouraged individuals to join Forest Fire Management Victoria and become project firefighters.
Horsham's Sam Brown said after working one season she loved the experience.
"During that first season, I enjoyed the diversity of work, going to different areas, learning about different communities, and the excitement of planned burns," she said.
Ms Brown said she wanted to return to Forest Fire Management Victoria as a project firefighter after previously working as a nurse in Horsham.
"It was such a memorable experience and I had to come back. I'm glad I returned because it was one of the best decisions I've ever made," she said.
Ms Brown said there were numerous aspects of being a project firefighter she enjoyed such as working in a team environment and helping the Wimmera community.
"It's rewarding to know you are helping the community, even if it's behind the scenes," she said.
"The communities we deal with are supportive and they are happy to see us when we arrive. Everyone knows who we are and they talk to us if they have any questions."
Ms Brown said she had completed a wide variety of jobs while working as a project firefighter such as slashing and cutting wood for public use.
"It's a unique job because of the places we go, the people we see, and the jobs we do," she said.
Ms Brown said Forest Fire Management Victoria had a supportive team environment for new recruits.
"There are a lot of people who are willing to give you a hand when you're stuck. The mateship there is amazing and you can always rely on each other," she said.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
