West Wimmera Shire Council has received $1.445 million from the Federal Government for vital road upgrades.
Council received the money through the government's Heavy Vehicle and Safety Productivity Program.
It will be used for upgrading and widening another 3.4 kilometres of Mooree Road, and 2.25 kilometres of Kadnook Connewirricoo Road.
Council will contribute $619,000 towards the works.
West Wimmera Shire Council executive officer David Bezuidenhout welcomed the funding.
He said it would be used for vital road upgrades that were much needed in the shire.
"We are excited to have received this money and we are looking forward to now getting on with the work," he said.
"These works are part of an ongoing effort by Council over the past three years to upgrade and widen important truck access routes."
Many heavy vehicles access these roads to transport from the quarry industries at Mooree.
Works will be completed over the next three financial years and will include reconstruction and widening from the current narrow 3.7-metre-wide seal to a 6.20-metre-wide seal.
"The works will greatly improve road safety on these roads, allowing heavy vehicles to be able to meet without having to move off the seal and onto the road shoulders," Mr Bezuidenhout said.
The Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program, is an Australian Government initiative, with up to $65 million per year provided to fund infrastructure projects.
The program aims to improve the productivity and safety outcomes of heavy vehicle operations across Australia.
