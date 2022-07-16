The Wimmera Mail-Times

West Wimmera Shire Council receives funding for truck routes

July 16 2022 - 4:00am
ROAD WORKS: West Wimmera Shire Council has received $1.445 million from the Federal Government for vital road upgrades. PICTURE: FILE

West Wimmera Shire Council has received $1.445 million from the Federal Government for vital road upgrades.

Local News

