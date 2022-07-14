Police are searching for a missing Adelaide woman who was reportedly seen in western Victoria.
Colleen South, 58, was last seen at Renown Park, a suburb of Adelaide, on Friday June 1, at around 3.30pm, when she drove off in a 2006 silver Hyundai Getz sedan.
Investigators say Colleen made her way to northern Victoria, with her Hyundai Getz spotted by witnesses in the town of Ninyeunook between 3 - 3.30pm on Saturday, June 2.
The description of the driver obtained by the witness matches that of Colleen South, and she was the only occupant of the vehicle.
A farmer in the Wycheproof area saw Colleen's car, which he assumed was abandoned, around 4pm the same day.
The car had pulled off the road and was parked under a tree. The abandoned car was subsequently reported to local police.
On Tuesday morning, 5 July, the farmer went back out to inspect the car and located belongings, believed to be Colleen's, placed on the ground not far from the vehicle.
It was also noted that the vehicle had in fact collided with a ditch and sustained some damage, with the front airbags deployed. Victoria Police subsequently alerted SAPOL of the finding.
Colleen is described as 154cm tall with a heavy build, green eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, black and white striped shirt.
South Australia Police believe Colleen travelled on her own to rural Victoria and at this time, believe that no other person is involved in her disappearance.
Anyone with information on Colleen South's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
