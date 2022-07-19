A new program in Horsham aims to help men improve their communication skills and understand their emotions.
Think First is a six-week program that will be hosted out of the Horsham Neighbourhood House.
The program will be presented by Horsham counsellor Brian Basham, and will cover topics including relationship building, developing strong communication skills, problem-solving and having difficult conversations.
Ms Bashman said the free program will offer an inviting, group environment for men to build constructively.
"I want to be able to help people, especially men, identify their emotions so they can communicate them better, and not see them as a weakness," he said.
"That peer-to-peer learning is the strongest form of learning because it is not getting up there telling you what it is like, it is your peers, your mates talking person to person saying 'I tried that, I have done this and this is really good for me'.
"That works far better than someone standing up there and telling you how it is."
Mr Basham has a background with Victoria Police, where he worked in conflict resolution and as a law instructor at the police academy.
In 1993, Mr Basham received a chronic brain injury which resulted in his retirement from the police.
He has since acquired a master's degree in education, focussing on adult learning, and a master's in counselling.
He said the program was developed off the back of an earlier program he ran in Melbourne in the 1990s, focused on male youth.
"The program came from something I did in the late 90s in Broadmeadows with a youth worker," he said.
"We looked at young men getting into trouble with the police due to anti-social behaviour, graffiti and wilful damage, which would then lead to minor assaults.
"What we thought was, if we could teach them to identify those emotions, harness them and use them in a positive way then there would be less of a chance of them getting into trouble."
He said he saw a need to revive the program prior to the onset of COVID. The new course however will be aimed at educating adult males.
"We created the program and it was really to teach high school male students how to communicate effectively and deal with anger," he said.
"A lot of people have the impression that anger is negative. It is no more negative than any other emotion, it is just what we do when we are angry that is the key thing."
Mr Basham said one of the key issues plaguing men he met through his counselling sessions was an inability, or reluctance, to express their emotions.
"There is a generation of men who don't show their emotions. You just suck it up princess and move on. It creates a lot of problems, because so many men die per year due to suicide," he said.
"The ratio of men to women in suicide is three to one. For every one female three men have committed suicide. When I talk to young men who are suicidal, they can't actually explain what that emotion is."
Think First will begin at the Horsham Neighbourhood House on Wednesday, July 20, and then continue every Wednesday for six weeks.
For more information contact the Neighbourhood House on (03) 5382 5352.
