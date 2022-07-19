The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham Neighbourhood House to begin Think First men's mental health program

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated July 19 2022 - 10:46am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
THINK FIRST: Horsham counsellor Brian Basham. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A new program in Horsham aims to help men improve their communication skills and understand their emotions.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.