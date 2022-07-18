A historic Horsham hospitality venue has been placed on the market for sale.
The Royal Hotel, which was first licensed on December 13, 1881, can accommodate more than 20 rooms for accommodation, a commercial kitchen, a public bar, and a bistro.
Advertisement
Tourism Brokers venue seller Andrew Cronin said the current owners of the hotel had decided to sell the venue because they wanted to pursue other activities.
Read More:
Mr Cronin said the hotel's architecture was a Victorian style and it had a wide variety of rooms.
"The venue has three pool tables, a night club and a bistro which can accommodate more than 100 people," he said.
Mr Cronin said the venue had attracted interest from numerous publicans from across Victoria and the leasehold was $499,000.
"There has been a bit of interest but we haven't gotten over the mark yet," he said.
More News:
Mr Cronin said with recent outbreaks of COVID-19 hitting the Northern Grampians and Horsham he was confident the building would sell.
"COVID-19 does cause some concern for buyers, along with interest rate rises but currently we are seeing strong demand from buyers looking to buy a commercial property," he said.
"There are healthy levels of domestic and international travel. When the planes open up we will see more travelers and workers coming to work in the hospitality industry."
Other news:
Mr Cronin said the hotel was respected within the Horsham community.
"People go into the pub for their lunch and for a bistro dinner, later in the night you can utilize the nightclub or go in there for a cold beer," he said.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Advertisement
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.