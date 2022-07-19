Star Horsham netballing exports Maggie Caris and Lavinia Fox have enjoyed remarkable seasons so far this year for the Melbourne Lightning in the Victorian Netball League.
Caris is a lynchpin of the Lightning's Championship division side, and said the team is fortunate to be sitting in third place, with an 11-5-1 record.
"It's been a different season this year; every game you never know if you're gonna win, lose or draw," Caris said.
"We've got a bit of a tough draw ahead coming into finals, which will be good to push ourselves and hopefully set us up for a good finals campaign."
Fox has co-captained the Lightning's Under 19 side in 2022, and said the team, which currently sits on top of the ladder at 17-3, was in a great position ahead of finals.
"The club's very strong as a whole. We're first on the ladder at the moment and two weeks away for finals," Fox said.
Both Caris and Fox have had their talents noticed, including being listed in a Top 30 VNL players list announced on June 27.
However, Fox said individual honours were a reflection of the whole team on and off the court.
"It was great to get recognised in that, you're constantly trying to improve yourself in the program at Melbourne Uni, and then to get that reward is very nice," Fox said.
"Although its individual, it's very much a reflection of the team's success. It's been a great season for us both, it's great being at the same club together again."
Caris conurred, adding it was "reflective of the club" at the Melbourne University Lightning.
"It's a great thing at Melbourne Uni that there are a lot of girls out there who are fantastic players who haven't been recognised," Caris said.
"I think that's reflective of the league as a whole."
On July 10, the Melbourne University Lightning visited Horsham to conduct elite player clinics with members of the Wimmera and Horsham District junior representative squads.
Caris and Fox joined Lightning coaches Tegan Hopkins (Championship division) and Sarah Norman, as well as Collingwood Academy member Casey Dunstan.
Fox said it was great to see all the clubs from the region represented at the event.
"It's so great being back and seeing all the girls in all the different dresses across all the different clubs, and see all the talent that's still in the area." Fox said.
Caris said it was encouraging to see the development of the region's juniors.
"It's nice to see the girls I knew when I was playing juniors and a bit of seniors coming through the ranks now and be chosen for interleague," Caris said.
"They've grown taller, which is always good to see and they've developed skills which have come from their interleague process and playing in the Wimmera and District league."
"It's great to see them in an environment where the coaches are VNL standard."
The clinic would be an opportunity for the juniors to build confidence in themselves, Fox said.
"It's so great for the region, I think it helps bring a link between the Wimmera and the VNL... I think the distance can almost be a barrier," Fox said.
"This will be a great enabler for those kids to get down and feel more comfortable when they get a bit older, or for the 17s, next year being able to go to our trials and give their all, and maybe get a spot."
Caris added it was a way for junior players to showcase their skills to talent scouts without having to make a huge trek across the state.
"Lavinia and I have both experienced driving hours, kilometres on end, to have this centralised in Horsham is great," Caris said.
"I think it shows the opportunity that there is beyond local netball... to push yourself and try all new things, it's good to be able to have an opportunity like this locally."
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
