West Wimmera Health Service elects new board president

WEST Wimmera Health Service has elected a new board president at its director's meeting on Monday, July 4.
The meeting saw Katherine Colbert elected to the position of president for the period of July 4, 2022, to June 30, 2023, and Joanne Herbert elected vice-president.
Ms Colbert said she was proud to be handed the position after six years of serving on the health service's board of directors.
"After six years on the board, I am honoured to be nominated by my fellow board directors to take on the chair role," she said.
"Whilst the challenges in healthcare are substantial, we have some very exciting projects in the pipeline that will cement us as a leader in quality healthcare for the region."
Ms Colbert follows outgoing board president Anne Rogers, who served for three years in the role.
The meeting also saw the appointment of two new board members; Matthew Jukes and Gary Simpson.
Mr Jukes comes to the board with more than 20 years of experience in finance-related roles and accounting management. He will be based in Mildura, where he completed an Australia Institute of Company Directors course.
Mr Simpson is based in Stawell and brings several years' experience in leading audit and risk management organisations from a governance perspective as a board director and chief executive.
