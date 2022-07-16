The Wimmera Mail-Times

'Bridging the gap': Horsham Hornets launch junior development basketball program

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
July 16 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MOTIVATION: Horsham junior basketballers who didn't make the Under 12 or Under 14 Hornets squads will be eligible for the development program. Picture: FILE

The Horsham Hornets will offer a junior development program during the 2022-23 season for players not picked for the Hornets representative squads.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Blain

Alex Blain

Journalist

I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.