COVID-19 in the Wimmera: daily statistics from across the region

Cassandra Langley
By Cassandra Langley
Updated July 15 2022 - 3:10am, first published 3:00am
As the new wave of COVID-19 sweeps across Victoria, The Wimmera Mail-Times will keep the community informed through daily updates of cases in the region and news from the health authorities.

Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

