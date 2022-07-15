COVID-19 in the Wimmera: daily statistics from across the region

As the new wave of COVID-19 sweeps across Victoria, The Wimmera Mail-Times will keep the community informed through daily updates of cases in the region and news from the health authorities.
Horsham LGA: 229 cases (+44)
Hindmarsh LGA: 44 cases (+6)
West Wimmera LGA: 37 cases (+7)
Yarriambiack LGA: 49 cases (+4)
Buloke LGA: 51 cases (+10)
Northern Grampians LGA: 187 (+40)
Ararat LGA: 78 (+14)
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
