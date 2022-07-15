UPDATE, 4.30pm:
Ballarat-based liquidator Worrells Solvency and Forensic Accountants have been appointed as administrators for AJ & JR Lynch Pty Ltd, and are tracking the full scale of the company's financial pain.
Documents lodged by ASIC have revealed almost $1.2 million in money owed to creditors as of July 14, 2022.
The Horsham-based business employs about 10 staff members with outstanding entitlements and has a total of $614,694.48 in non-current assets.
In a statement, Hotondo Homes said the Horsham franchise had entered into voluntary administration due to the ongoing pressure on the construction industry.
"The Voluntary Administration appointment has been made due to the franchisee being extremely challenged by a range of external pressures currently facing the construction sector," the statement read.
"The Australian building industry is currently enduring a perfect storm of factors, navigating record levels of demand while facing widespread shortages of building materials and trades, supply chain delays, major spikes in the costs of materials and labour and the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This complex series of pressures has created an extremely challenging environment for all stakeholders in the industry."
The company said they would also look to mitigate the impacts of the voluntary administration, however did not mention what would happen to the estimated 11 houses under construction by the Hotondo franchise.
"As the franchisor, our team has been committed to providing extensive support and ongoing consultation to AJ & JR Lynch Pty Ltd to assist the franchisee in navigating the significant industry- wide pressures on their business," the statement read.
"Our team and the franchisee have worked hard exploring all avenues to secure the viability of their business and mitigate the impacts of this turbulent environment. Operating as a Hotondo Homes franchise for nearly 14 years, AJ & JR Lynch Pty Ltd has made the difficult decision to enter voluntary administration in order to find the best possible solution for all involved parties.
"Worrells has been appointed to oversee the voluntary administration process. We understand this is a stressful time for the franchisee's clients, contractors, employees and all other parties involved and are working closely with the administrator."
The Wimmera Mail-Times has contacted Worrells for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.
EARLIER, 3pm:
A Horsham building company has entered into external administration.
Hotondo Homes Horsham, which is operated under AJ & JR LYNCH PTY LTD has been placed under administration according to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.
According to the commission, Hotondo Homes Horsham lodged a notice of external administration on Thursday, July 14, and lodged a report on company activities the following day, on July 15.
The Wimmera Mail-Times has contacted Hotondo Homes Horsham for comment but has not received a response in time for publication.
It is unclear what the effects to staff, contractors and customers will be, at this stage.
