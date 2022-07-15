It's up to us to help each other now

It feels like we've been on this merry-go-round before, doesn't it?
Only, there's nothing merry about this one.
It seems for the last few months, at least, we tried to forge on with our lives and pretend COVID was in the past.
And to a certain degree, it was.
Case numbers were dropping, despite the return of almost all freedoms.
International travel resumed. Large crowds were back at the footy. Life seemed almost back to normal.
However, lurking behind the false charade that COVID was a thing of the past was nothing other than the virus itself: ready to strike again.
Now, once more, it is very much at the forefront of our minds. Or at least it should be.
This newspaper was strident in its push for increased vaccination rates last year, with the interest of the public health and safety an absolute priority.
This weekend, the call goes out once more for people to not only ensure their vaccinations are up to date, but to increase their usage of face masks.
Despite the government's backflip in rejecting health advice during the week and not making masks mandatory in certain settings (despite previously claiming health advice was the basis for all public health measures), that does not mean we cannot take our own action.
It is clear now that it is up to us tp protect ourselves as individuals and as a society.
Even seemingly minor mandates (like masks in supermarkets) don't appear as if they will be enforced.
Instead, we are putting the onus on the individual to keep all of us as safe as possible.
The burden on health workers is greater than ever and the staff burnout is difficult to imagine.
Hospital rates due to COVID along are soaring at a dangerous rate and are likely to only get worse.
So here is our chance to do something small that could well have large consequences. There are no new laws, no rules to ensure your compliance.
It's up to us to mask up and protect each other.
