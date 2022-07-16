Rup, Harrow dominate; Tigers bite Rams | HDFNL R12 summary

Dreary conditions across the courts and ovals of the Horsham District League saw some intriguing results.
In the football, Rupanyup have asserted their dominance over their fellow flag contenders with a comfortable 28-point win over Jeparit-Rainbow at Rupanyup.
The Panthers kicked five goals to one in the second quarter and then held that lead for the remainder of the match to record the 11.15 (81) to 8.5 (53) win.
Elliot Kelly, Mitch Musgrove and Mitchell Gleeson were the pick of the Panthers, while Simon Clugston, Thomas Long and Shane Maslin gave the Storm some thunder.
Second-placed Harrow-Balmoral also won comfortable, defeating the reigning minor-premiers by 38 points at Quantong.
The depleted Bombers just held on in the first half, but a the Southern Roos overran them in the second, kicking seven goals to three.
Will Burbury, Tom Conheady and Michael Close were the Roos best, while Dylan Bushby booted three majors for the home side.
Although the match had little bearing on the upcoming finals, Pimpinio and Natimuk played out the game of the round.
The Tigers blew the Rams out of the water early with a six-goal opening term, before keeping the pressure on for the next two quarters.
However, a seven goal quarter saw the Rams almost snatch victory, giving the match a nail-biting finish, as Pimpinio held on to win by a kick.
At the heart of the win were stoic performances from veterans Daniel Baker (6 goals) and Clint Burdett whose experienced helped steady the side, while young gun Brayden Webb was excellent.
Jarred Combe, Jesse Wilkinson and Xavier O'Brien were best in show for the Rams.
Meanwhile, Edenhope put the sword to Taylors Lake with a 103-point win, 19.19 (133) to 4.6 (30). \
Elsewhere, Kalkee defeated Kaniva-Leeor by 149-points and Swifts cruised passed Laharum by 55-points.
In the netball, ladder-leaders Kalkee fought off a valiant Kaniva-Leeor, eking out a 2-point win, 45-43.
The visitors had the Kees number early, going into the first break 5 points up. However scores were level at half time, and by the final change the Kees had inched ahead. The Kees held onto their lead in the last term.
Noradjuha-Quantong put a dent in the Southern Roos' flag hopes with a 9-point win, 39-30. The win cements the Bombers' place among the competition's best teams.
Hot on the Bombers' heels, the fourth--placed Storm scored a big percentage boost with a 60-point win over Rupanyup, 82-22.
Pimpinio claimed its second win in as many weeks against Natimuk in another thrilling encounter, winning 38-36.
At North Park, the Baggies took the game to the reigning premiers, however Laharum put on 18-points in the third quarter, which proved to be the difference.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
