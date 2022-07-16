Roos stun Rats, Giants stomp Burras | WFNL R13 wrap

The balance has shifted in a dramatic weekend for the Wimmera Football Netball League, with upsets and thrillers galore.
Dimboola and Ararat lodged an application for game of the year, playing out a thriller in Dimboola, with the Roos narrowly coming out on top.
Scores were neck in neck for the entire duration of the game, as Jackson O'Neill, Harper Harradine and Tom Cree worked overtime in the middle to be named Dimboola's best, battling Rats Liam Arnott, Liam Cavanagh and Jacob Bates.
The Roos lead at the first two breaks, but by the final change the Rats had stormed ahead and looked to run away with the match.
But Dimboola learned from their trip to Minyip in round 11 and refused to give ground; booting three goals to two in the final quarter to claim a memorable 5-point victory.
The win over the ladder-leading Rats in drizzly conditions cements Dimboola as contenders for the flag, as Minyip-Murtoa also lost, falling short against the Giants.
Lead by Luke Mahony, Timothy Sanford and Angus McSweyn; the Giants pounced on the Burras in wintry conditions, racing to an early lead.
Despite their best efforts, the Burras couldn't snatch back victory and failed to kick a goal in the final quarter.
Kieran Delahunty, John Delahunty and Luke Fisher were the best for the Burras.
Meanwhile at Coughlin Park, the Horsham Saints were valiant but it wasn't enough to overcome the classy Warriors who defeated the Saints by 18-points.
The home side lead at quarter time, before a six goal second term gave Stawell the lead going into the main break.
At City Oval, Horsham made a statement with an emphatic, 125-point win over the Warrack Eagles.
Horsham piled on nine goals in the second quarter, as Brody Pope (5 goals overall), Allistair McKinnon and Ben Lakin enjoyed a day out.
For the Eagles, Riley Morrow, Jake O'Donnell and Ryan Mckenzie never gave up and toiled hard all day.
The win makes the case for Horsham to be one of the most in-form teams at the moment, with their past three wins having an average margin of 88 points.
In the netball, Horsham is likewise in phenomenal form, dispatching the Warrack Eagles by 28 points at City Oval.
Evergreen stars Jedda Heard and Georgia Hiscock lead the charge for the Demons, while Kiani Stewart and Eilish Flagg were the pick of the Eagles.
Like the football, Dimboola and Ararat played out a thriller; with the Roos claiming victory by just one point.
Paige Glover and shooter Nicole Polycarpou helped the Roos over the line, while Rats stars Monique Scott and Jesse Bligh left all they had on the court in an incredible contest.
The depleted Saints held off Stawell to claim a 17-point win in a physical, bruising encounter at Coughlin Park.
The Warriors hung on early, reeling the Saints' lead back to two points on occasion, before the Saints raced ahead in the third and put their foot down in the last.
The Giants have held onto second place on the ladder with a fighting five-point win over the Burras at Minyip.
Scores were level for much of the game, although the home side went into the main break with a five-point lead, scores were again tied at the final break, before the Giants stormed home.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
