Horsham Seniors Festival will run throughout October

Horsham Rural City Council will partner with community groups in the municipality to host a Horsham Seniors Festival.
The festival allows individuals to meet a variety of clubs in Horsham with the hopes of boosting membership levels for recreational groups.
The event will happen on October 5 from 10am-2pm at Horsham Town Hall.
U3A president Rick Walker said there were numerous clubs within the municipality that were struggling to find new members.
Mr Walker said COVID-19 had impacted membership levels for recreational groups and event-planning officials were hoping to encourage more people to leave their homes and join a club.
"There has been a decrease in the number of people attending clubs and organisations in Horsham," he said.
"COVID-19 has made people stay at home, and a lot of people haven't come back to these organisations and clubs. We want them out and about and to start living their lives again."
Mr Walker said recreational clubs and organisations involved in the event were excited to be a part of the festival.
He added the event would be useful in guiding new and existing Horsham residents about what organisations and clubs were available to join in the municipality.
"Everyone who is involved in the event thinks it is a marvelous idea, because it's costing all these clubs nothing," he said.
Mr Walker said there would be about 300 people attending the event.
"I encourage new people and existing citizens in Horsham to come along and see what you can do in Horsham," he said.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
