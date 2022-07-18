Get another vaccination straight away

COVID-19 is on the march again so that leaves all of us with no other choice.
We must socially distance and we should take the precaution of wearing a mask when out shopping or anywhere in public that is indoors.
And we must continue to vaccinate.
For those over 30, the fourth COVID-19 vaccine is now available, and is being especially recommended for the over 50s.
It has certainly been easy for any of us to become complacent about the pandemic in recent months because - as has been recently raised in this space - life appears to have returned to our old normal.
This clearly will be the focus of health authorities and the respective state governments as the numbers of infections continue to climb.
Daily updates show the state-wide infection rates are in the thousands, and people are continuing to die because of the virus.
We're not out of the woods, we're still trying to cut a path out of the forest, despite the enormous strides that have been made over the past couple of years.
And the latest figures show it's not those people in the far-away big metropolitan regions that are bearing the brunt of the upsurge.
Indeed, we here in the Wimmera region are getting more than our fair share of cases.
If ever there was a time to get the fourth jab, today is the day - not in a few days' time, next week or even later. And unlike the early experience when the vaccines' distribution was limited to a few select hubs, this can be accessed in any number of ways.
It's a simple, straightforward step that will make a difference. We can ride this latest wave, but we don't want a wipe-out.
