COVID-19 in the Wimmera: daily statistics from across the region

As the new wave of COVID-19 sweeps across Victoria, The Wimmera Mail-Times will keep the community informed through daily updates of cases in the region and news from the health authorities.
Horsham LGA: 237 cases (+25)
Hindmarsh LGA: 65 cases (+13)
West Wimmera LGA: 30 cases (+4)
Yarriambiack LGA: 54 cases (+8)
Buloke LGA: 46 cases (+8)
Northern Grampians LGA: 198 (+26)
Ararat LGA: 85 (+15)
COVID IN VICTORIA
Victorian daily COVID-19 cases remain more than 10,000 to start the week, with the state recording 10,251 new cases on Monday.
The number of active infections across the state now sits at 64,365.
Of those tests, 8212 were recorded from rapid antigen tests and 2039 were from PCR tests.
Currently, 821 people are in hospital with the virus, 35 in the ICU and nine on ventilators.
In the last 24 hours, sadly 18 people died.
Of those aged 16 and over in Victoria, 68.8 per cent have received three doses of coronavirus vaccine.
