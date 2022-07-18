Search continues for missing Adelaide woman Colleen South

The search continues for missing Adelaide women Colleen South, with Victoria police searching her last known whereabouts by land and air.
The 58-year-old Renown Park woman was reported missing in South Australia after she was last seen driving a 2006 silver Hyundai Getz sedan at Renown Park on Friday 1 July around 3.30pm.
Advertisement
The Hyundai was located abandoned in a ditch off Mackies Road, Bunguluke 15kms east of Wycheproof in Victoria, on 3 July.
Victoria Police have since commenced a search of dense bushland in the surrounding area conducting Air Wing and drone searches along with Mounted Branch, Dog Squad, officers on foot and in vehicles along with SES.
READ MORE:
Local farmers were also asked to check buildings and sheds on their properties.
Police and family have concerns for Colleen as she has a medical condition and her disappearance is out of character.
Colleen is about 154cm tall, of solid build, and has brown hair and green eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt with blue jeans.
The search for Colleen continues with patrols conducted by local units and highway patrol with oversight by the Search and Rescue Squad.
At this stage, Colleen's disappearance is not being treated as suspicious.
Police have released an image of Colleen and urge anyone who sights her or with any information on her whereabouts to contact Swan Hill Police Station on (03) 5036 1600.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.