The Wimmera Mail-Times

Victorian Open Shearing champion Nhill's Josh Bone had to be convinced to take part

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
July 20 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RELUCTANT STARTER: Nhill shearer, Josh Bone, initially wasn't going to enter this years Open shearing competition, but was urged on by sister Kirsti Pollock (right).

A reluctant starter has taken out this year's Sports Shear Victoria Open championships at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.