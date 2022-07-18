The Wimmera Mail-Times

Below freezing temperatures set to hit Horsham in coming days

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
July 18 2022 - 10:00am
WINTER WONDERLAND: Snow captured in the Grampians on September 2021. Picture: CARLEE VOKES

Horsham could be in for its coldest night of the year this week, with the mercury set to drop below zero degrees for consecutive nights.

