Below freezing temperatures set to hit Horsham in coming days

Horsham could be in for its coldest night of the year this week, with the mercury set to drop below zero degrees for consecutive nights.
The weather is set to fall to zero degrees on Tuesday night, with a maximum of 11 degrees, and fall even further on Wednesday to negative one.
Advertisement
Spare a thought for Ballarat, who are set to receive temperatures of -3 degrees on Wednesday.
From there, Thursday will see a minimum of one degree, with things heating up for the rest of the week for a low of seven degrees on Monday.
It is likely to be frosty, foggy, and potential snowy in some parts of the Grampians. If you manage to get a picture of the frost, send it through to newsdesk@mailtimes.com.au.
READ MORE:
Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.