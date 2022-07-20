Debut win for Dangerous | From the Sulky

"Balenciago (9) is a consistent type that rarely runs a poor race and expect a strong showing. Springfield Affair (3) is racing well and does have early speed. If he can find the lead, he can give a great sight. Mister Mclintock (6) good effort to win last start and will be hard to hold out again. Outback Shadow(1), Larajay Macray (8) and Better Exclusive(2) all have draws to be well poised and are winning chances whilst Van Goh (4) can improve in this."

