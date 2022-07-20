Debut win for Dangerous | From the Sulky

Harness action returns to R.T. White Raceway on Wednesday with a bumper, ten-event card commencing at 11.34am and concluding with "the lucky last" at 4.52pm.
Off the track club officials promise to keep patrons warm in their spacious dining room - you don't have to brave the Ararat chill with canteen, multiple televisions, bar, and TAB all in operation under the one roof.
Advertisement
The Ararat Quaddie on races 5, 6 ,7 & 8 looks a tough assignment for punters but HRV form analyst Rob Auber suggests the following combinations - 2,4,5/ 1,2,3,9/ 3,7,911/ 3,6,9 for your flexi investment.
Rob also shared his thoughts on the fast class contest, race 8 the $9000 Trivia Night @ Ararat HRC 17 September.
READ MORE:
"Balenciago (9) is a consistent type that rarely runs a poor race and expect a strong showing. Springfield Affair (3) is racing well and does have early speed. If he can find the lead, he can give a great sight. Mister Mclintock (6) good effort to win last start and will be hard to hold out again. Outback Shadow(1), Larajay Macray (8) and Better Exclusive(2) all have draws to be well poised and are winning chances whilst Van Goh (4) can improve in this."
Readers can find full fields, selections, gear changes and form guide at www.harness.org.au and can also follow all the action live and free on their device at TrotsVision, www.thetrots.com.au
Birchip owners, the Lowry, Hogan, Wilson, Dillon & Hodge families have raced some very handy performers over the years and look to have found another one, judging the impressive debut victory of 2yo colt Dangerous at Hamilton last week.
MORE NEWS:
The beautifully bred youngster, by boom sire Sweet Lou USA from the Presidential Ball USA mare Ark Maree (14 wins) was given a sweet trip throughout by driver Ryan Sanderson and cruised home untouched and unextended to score by 9 metres in a rate of 1:54.9 for the 1660 metre journey.
Dangerous had shown he was a talent on the rise with an impressive trial victory at Bendigo back in May and in the weeks since, has further improved under the care of Charlton trainer Shane Sanderson.
Stewards were forced to declare the second event at Mildura last Friday a "no race" after a fall involving the horses Doc Harvey (Ryan Sanderson), Major West (David Smith), Good Onya (Alex Ashwood) and Havelock (Aaron Dunn).
Ashwood suffered a broken wrist and facial fractures, which required surgery and also suffered a suspected hairline fracture in the back.
Smith suffered a broken wrist, which will require surgery and a back injury which will be continually monitored.
Stewards reported Friday that Horsham driver Aaron Dunn is suffering hip pain and will likely have x-rays either today or tomorrow.
When asked on Monday afternoon how he was faring, Aaron answered "bloody sore, no broken bones, need to let more of the internal bruising come out. Lucky in lots of ways, hope to be back in a week or two."
The three drivers have been stood down from driving pending medical clearance.
Advertisement
They're off @ Ararat (D) Wednesday July 20th; Stawell (D) Christmas In July Sunday 31st; Charlton (D) Monday August 8th; Hamilton (D) Wednesday 10th & Swan Hill (N) Sunday 14th.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.