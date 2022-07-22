CSIRO data shows rain in the Wimmera has decreased for almost 30 years.
The data reveals from 1989-2018 annual rain decreased by nine percent from 480mm to 440mm.
Advertisement
The results also show winter rain was more consistent compared with summer rain.
Read More:
Broadacre farmer Tim Rethus said Wimmera grain-growing farmers were used to dealing with unpredictable weather.
Mr Rethus said the region's climate was normally stable but could be unpredictable at times.
"Over the past 30 years farmers have been making modifications to their farming systems," he said.
Mr Rethus said farmers in the southern Mallee often used farming techniques seen in the northern part of the region for water retention.
"Those guys know how to deal with unpredictable rain, we often use their techniques," he said.
More News:
Mr Rethus said broadacre farmers in the region were moisture farmers.
He said moisture farming was a technique focused on preventing rain from running off a property.
"Moisture conservation is critical and broadacre farmers have known this since the '80s. The more rain you can prevent from running off is good," he said.
"Also, if the rain can soak in and you have straw it becomes like mulch. It gets into the ground and when it's a hot day it can't escape."
Hopetoun grain-growing farmer Wayne Huf said he also believed using hay was important in retaining water and could be sold when grain prices were low.
Mr Huf said unpredictable rain impacted managerial decisions about what crops should be grown.
"It's a safer option and I have moved into that area. It has increased our profitability when grain hasn't been at a high price," he said.
Advertisement
Mr Rethus said agricultural technology had changed over time.
"Rain forecasts are better compared to what they used to be. I guess we are not stumbling into blind areas as we used to before," he said.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.