A Wimmera vaccine clinic executive says there has been impressive demand for the fourth vaccine dose in Horsham, as age eligibility is expanded.
Under new health guidelines from the state government the eligibility for the second booster, or so-called winter dose, was expanded to those ages 30 and over.
Horsham's Lister House Clinic chief executive Amanda Wilson said the clinic's vaccine hub on Dimboola Road had been "booked immediately" following the announcement.
"They talk about people's vaccine fatigue, I generally think that is not across the board," she said.
"The reality is that people are doing the most they can to be protected."
Last week the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation recommended a fourth vaccine dose for adults aged 50 and over, and expanded eligibility for the winter booster dose to adults aged 30 to 49, noting "however the benefit for people in this age group is less certain"
The Dimboola Road vaccination clinic has gone back to operating four days a week from two, as the number of bookings increased.
In addition, Ms Wilson said many people would now be eligible for increased access to anti-viral medication under the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.
"The government has increased a doctor's ability to prescribe anti-virals to anyone over the age of 70, anyone over 30 who is Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander with two health risks, or over 50 with more than two health risks," she said.
"If people have got COVID, they should seek advice if they are eligible for an anti-viral."
Ms Wilson said, while the Dimboola Road vaccine clinic had expanded hours, people should book in beforehand as hours may be affected by staff availability.
"I think there is a realisation that, yes you might have only felt snuffly for a week, but COVID is a virus that affects someone's whole system.
"Remember patience, we have a lot of our staff out who are sick too. There might be delays in timings but we will certainly get to as many people can as quick as we can because our mantra is that we want people to be protected."
"We are a community, we look after each other and this is another we can look after our whole community, by getting the vaccine."
To book in a fourth vaccine dose, visit https://www.hotdoc.com.au/.
