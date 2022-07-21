The Wimmera Mail-Times

Enthusiasm high as fourth dose eligibility expanded

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
July 21 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JAB: Under new government guidelines, the fourth vaccine dose was expanded to those ages 30 and over. Picture: FILE

A Wimmera vaccine clinic executive says there has been impressive demand for the fourth vaccine dose in Horsham, as age eligibility is expanded.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.