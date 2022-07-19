COVID-19 in the Wimmera: daily statistics from across the region

As the new wave of COVID-19 sweeps across Victoria, The Wimmera Mail-Times will keep the community informed through daily updates of cases in the region and news from the health authorities.
Horsham LGA: 248 cases (+52)
Hindmarsh LGA: 74 cases (+16)
West Wimmera LGA: 29 cases (+5)
Yarriambiack LGA: 52 cases (+9)
Buloke LGA: 44 cases (+8)
Northern Grampians LGA: 169 (+19)
Ararat LGA: 93 (+24)
Victoria records 25 deaths, more than 12,000 COVID-19 cases
Victorian daily COVID-19 cases have jumped to more than 12,000 today, with the state recording 12,201 new infections on Tuesday.
The number of active infections across the state now sits at 65,416.
Of those tests, 9953 were recorded from rapid antigen tests and 2248 were from PCR tests.
