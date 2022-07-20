Frost warning still in place in the Wimmera for Thursday

RESIDENTS from across the Wimmera woke to a frosty morning on Wednesday as parts of the region hit temperatures below freezing.
Regions in the Wimmera that went below freezing were, Stawell (-2.4 degrees), Horsham (-2.2 degrees), Kanagulk (-1.5 degrees) and Longerenong recorded a low of -0.2 degrees on Wednesday morning.
Mid-afternoon on Wednesday the sun was shining with no sign of the bitter cold which was the morning.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued another frost warning for Thursday morning.
Frosts with temperatures down to -1 degrees are forecast for Thursday morning in parts of the Wimmera, Northern Country, North Central, North East, South West, Central, West and South Gippsland and East Gippsland forecast districts.
From Saturday, minimum temperatures for Horsham are forecast to be between 7 degrees and 5 degrees which will be significantly warmer than mid-week.
Wednesday's -2.2 degrees in Horsham equalled the month's coldest morning, the other recorded on July 6.
Horsham's coldest day of July was recorded on Tuesday, July 19, with the town only reaching a top of 10.1 degrees.
With Sunday's temperature predicted to reach 17 degrees, one would be excused if they wished the cold weather was behind them.
