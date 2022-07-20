COVID-19 in the Wimmera: daily statistics from across the region

As the new wave of COVID-19 sweeps across Victoria, The Wimmera Mail-Times will keep the community informed through daily updates of cases in the region and news from the health authorities.
Horsham LGA: 225 cases (+50)
Advertisement
Hindmarsh LGA: 65 cases (+7)
West Wimmera LGA: 28 cases (+6)
Yarriambiack LGA: 62 cases (+16)
Buloke LGA: 40 cases (+7)
Northern Grampians LGA: 174 (+25)
Ararat LGA: 106 (+24)
OTHER NEWS:
COVID IN VICTORIA
Victoria has reported 12,984 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, bringing the state's number of active cases to 66,898.
It is a rise of 783 daily cases then reported on Tuesday, according to the Department of Health.
Hospitalisations have risen above 900 since Tuesday, with the department reporting 906 people across the state hospitalised, 45 in the ICU and nine on ventilators (this is a drop of two overnight).
In the last 24 hours, 28 people died with the virus.
Vaccination rates are climbing slowly, 68.8 per cent of Victorians aged 16 and over having received their third dose.
This comes on the back of an announcement that infants are a step closer to receiving a coronavirus vaccine.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.