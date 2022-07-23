The Wimmera Mail-Times

Nhill's Mavis Jarred celebrates 100 years of her life in July 2022

Nick Ridley
By Nick Ridley
July 23 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIRTHDAY: Mavis Jarred holds a photo of her when she was about 40 years old trucking sheep in Yelta, Victoria. Picture: NICK RIDLEY

Mavis Jarred has had an interesting life for someone who will turn 100 years old in 2022.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Ridley

Nick Ridley

Journalist

I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.