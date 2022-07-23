Mavis Jarred has had an interesting life for someone who will turn 100 years old in 2022.
The retired truck driver and Nhill native will celebrate her milestone birthday on July 27.
Mrs Jarred said throughout her career she moved sheep right across Australia.
"I carted them to the Western Australian border and right up to Queensland. I also moved sheep up to the Northern Territory and Melbourne," she said.
"There is hardly a place where I haven't been to. My favourite place is probably Mildura, because it is a nice friendly place with a river."
Mrs Jarred said she had many exciting trucking stories from her extensive career.
"I remember being bogged up one time for about a week, and I had to eat galahs. I can't remember what they tasted like because I didn't eat too many," she said.
Mrs Jarred said there were very few issues with being a woman in the trucking business, despite it being a male-dominated industry.
"I used to feed three young fellas and they looked at me like I was their second mother," she said.
Mrs Jarred said there were times while working as a truck driver when she felt stressed on the road.
"There were many times when I prayed for help when I was in a difficult situation, " she said.
In the lead up to her special day, Mrs Jarred said some of her old school colleagues had rung her to congratulate her on the milestone birthday.
She said the secret of living a long life was determination and one of the most difficult challenges in her life was the loss of her first husband.
"It took me quite a while to get over that. It was one of the worst things that happened in my life," she said.
Mrs Jarred said she met her current husband, Neville, at a group called Parents Without Partners.
She said they became a couple after dancing one night in Portland and had been married for more than 40 years.
Mrs Jarred said there were few regrets she had in her life and she was happy with how it turned out.
"I have had one of the most interesting lives, compared to any other woman I know," she said.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
