Top of the table clash headlines thrilling round | HDFNL R13 preview

As the competition nears finals, the stakes of each game of football and netball across the Horsham District league increase.
In what looks to be the match of the round, Harrow-Balmoral and Kalkee face off in a top-of-the-table clash at Balmoral.
Both sides sit equal on points on the ladder, and although the Southern Roos had the wood over the Kees with a 56-point win in round 2, the Kees have gone from strength to strength since.
In another cracking matchup, Jeparit-Rainbow host Edenhope-Apsley, with both sides intent on locking in their finals spot for 2022.
The Storm are coming off a loss to finals fancies Rupanyup, while the Saints recently enjoyed a big win over Taylors Lake.
A win would put either side in a good position heading into the final three rounds.
Likewise, Swifts will look at their roadtrip to Kaniva to take on the Cougars with the intent to cement a finals place.
The Swifts sit in fifth place, a game ahead of the Saints and a game and a half ahead of Noradjuha-Quantong in seventh.
Noradjuha-Quantong host the Rams and will be eager to get another win on the board to ensure they remain in the finals race.
Pimpinio could make it two wins on the trot when they host winless Taylors Lake, however the Lakers have been competitive in 2022, and will ensure the Tigers can't let their guard down.
Meanwhile, Laharum host Rupanyup and should relish the chance to shakeup the ladder, should they score an upset over the red-hot Panthers.
In the netball, the game of the round is set to be Jeparit-Rainbow's clash against Edenhope-Apsley.
The Saints sit in fourth place, one game ahead of the Storm however Jeparit-Rainbow are in white-hot form, having downed the Bombers before registering a 61-point win over the Panthers.
All signs point to a ripper contest that will likely decide the shape of the top four heading into the final three rounds.
Meanwhile, Harrow-Balmoral will need to play at their best to topple Kalkee, as the Kees have barely put a foot wrong this year.
Rupanyup head to Laharum to take on the reigning premiers, while Noradjuha-Quantong host Natimuk in another tense matchup.
Elsewhere, Kaniva-Leeor play host to the Baggies in what should be a thrilling encounter.
Kaniva-Leeor are playing for the chance to leapfrog the Roos into sixth position on the ladder, while the Baggies have been competitive all season for just one win.
All that can be said for certain is that the Horsham District League is set for another week of brilliant sporting action.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
