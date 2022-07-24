The Wimmera Mail-Times

Dimboola Steampunk Festival to return for 2023 with expanded program

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated July 24 2022 - 2:44am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TIME WARP: Dimboola Imaginarium's Chan Uoy said planning is already underway for the town's 2023's Steampunk Festival. Picture: ALEX DALZIEL

GEARS are turning for the return of Dimboola's Steampunk spectacular for 2023.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.