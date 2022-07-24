GEARS are turning for the return of Dimboola's Steampunk spectacular for 2023.
Off the back of the success of 2022's inaugural event, organisers are looking to see how they can build on the formula, and attract more people to the event.
Dimboola Imaginarium owner and Steampunk Festival organiser Chan Uoy said the committee was considering the theme of "The Time Travellers Soiree" for 2023's festival - drawing on HG Wells' steampunk classic The Time Machine.
"So far, we are toying with the theme of "The Time Travellers Soiree", the reason being that it enables people to have different costumes," he said.
"You can be a time traveller from any time, any galaxy, any universe, to come to Dimboola and have a party."
Mr Uoy said the idea came from seeing costumes from different periods at the festival, and how it worked as a whole.
"We had Mr Squiggle show up, a young guy in a 1940s military uniform and an old bike, steampunk - it is like everyone time travelled from different parts of history to come to Dimboola," he said.
"It looked really trippy and it worked."
The inaugural Dimboola Steampunk festival saw more than 2500 converge on the town, exceeding initial crowd expectations.
For a first-time event, Mr Uoy said the festival went off without a hitch and provided them with a good idea of how they could expand on festivities in future years.
"For a first-time event, it was amazing, it was almost seamless. No one would ever know that there were a few teething issues, it just went beautifully," he said.
"Lots of South Australians are coming through. For example, in Bordertown - which is the closest town to the border, a lot of them are coming through the town. I think for the next Steampunk Fesitval they are thinking about hiring a bus.
"The publishing we got was phenomenal. We were given national coverage. So potentially, I think it can become an A-grade event."
A cadre of steampunk performers from The Brass Harpies have been booked to appear at the event, and the organising committee has been working on extending the festival further down Lochiel Street.
"We know it is going to be big, so we can work around that. With the first one we were unsure, we didn't know how it was going to pan out. Now we know people have embraced it, it gives us confidence knowing we can get more portable toilets, more food," he said.
"It is also easier to sell it because we have demonstrated what we can do. People will say 'okay we get it'."
A call out to performers for 2023's Steampunk Festival has been posted, for more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/wimmerasteampunkfestival/.
