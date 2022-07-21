The Wimmera Mail-Times

Catholic school 'circuit breaker' long weekend in August to help beat COVID, flu, winter ills

Alex Dalziel
MS
By Alex Dalziel, and Michelle Smith
July 21 2022 - 2:00am
BREAK: Catholic Education Ballarat executive director Tom Sexton has written to families advising Catholic schools can take a "circuit breaker" weekend next month.

Some Catholic schools will close for two days next month for a "circuit breaker" long weekend to help reduce staff and student absences due to COVID and flu, and allow for families and staff to recharge.

