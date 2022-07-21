Dark horses set to clash at Dimboola | WFNL R14 preview

The Wimmera League is spread far and wide this week, with games from Nhill to Stawell, but as finals approach the competition couldn't be tighter.
As finals close in, teams will be looking to cement their spots for the first finals series to be played in the Wimmera League since 2019.
Advertisement
The result: unmissable sporting action.
In the match of the round, two of season 2022's premiership dark horses will face off at Stawell's Central Park.
READ MORE:
The Warriors are flying, having won their past four games in a row, while the Roos have seemingly had the measure of anyone except Minyip-Murtoa in recent weeks.
The Warriors and the Roos are two of the in-form sides of the competition, with both sides having upset the table-topping Rats, so their clash should be exceptional viewing.
In another highlight of the fixture, another two finals fancies face off in Horsham and the Giants.
The Giants have overcome their mid-season form slump in a big way, taking home the scalp of the Burras, while Horsham thrashed Warrack and are in fine touch.
MORE NEWS:
On the line for the Giants is a spot in the finals with a loss potentially being a setback too many in the side's quest for a finals berth.
On the line for the Giants, who sit a game out of the top five, is a spot in the finals with a loss potentially being a setback too many in the Giants quest for a finals berth.
Ararat will look to rebound from last round's aforementioned shock loss to Dimboola against the Eagles, who will be eager to bounce back from a 125-point thumping at the hands of Horsham.
The Eagles shouldn't be underestimated, especially at home, but the Rats will have the confidence they can outlast the home side.
Meanwhile, Nhill host the Saints, still searching for an elusive second win, however the Saints have won three games since their last encounter with the Tigers.
OTHER NEWS:
Advertisement
A top-of-the-table clash heralds another exciting round of netball, as Horsham head to Hopetoun to take on the Southern Mallee Giants.
Horsham are undefeated, but the Giants have gone from strength to strength and haven't lost a game since round 9, seeing off finals contenders Minyip-Murtoa and Dimboola along the way.
The battle between Demons and Giants won't be one to miss.
Elsewhere, Stawell continue their quest for a third win of the season against Dimboola, who will look to strengthen their hand as finals near after escaping the clutches of Ararat by just one point.
Ararat, who now sit a game out of finals contention, will travel to face the Warrack Eagles with intent, but the Eagles have rarely been easy to knock over in 2022, despite their ladder position.
Minyip-Murtoa have a bye across both leagues, while the Horsham Saints have an A Grade bye this round.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.