The call has been put out for high-school-aged singers, dancers, and actors to take part in a Horsham-based pantomime of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.
The production will give a steampunk twist to the classic fairy tale and will be performed as part of Horsham's Christmas celebrations.
Advertisement
Snow White and the Seven Dwarves director Emily Friedrichsen said teens of all skill levels could try out for a part in the show, which will be performed in four separate shows in December.
"With pantomime, you don't have to be a singer-dancer-actor to get involved. Pantomime is a really good one to get introduced to because there are all sorts of different skill levels that can get involved," she said.
READ MORE:
"Pantomimes are traditionally funny, comedy and they are generally run at Christmas.
"A lot of people get confused when someone says 'let's go see the local Christmas pantomime', they automatically assume it is a show about Christmas. But it is not, it is usually just a fairy tale that is performed at Christmas with a bit of a spin put on it."
Ms Friedrichsen, who runs the school productions for Horsham College, has had much previous experience in live theatre - including work on Ararat Musical Comedy Society's rendition of the Snow White tale.
She said she was looking for teens aged 12 to 18 to audition for the production and was pleased to be offering an outlet after the disruption of live theatre experienced during the pandemic.
"Kids have missed out over the last couple of years. It is great to see places like Horsham Arts Council back on their feet," she said.
"They had their showcase and now they are doing Legally Blonde, which is awesome, but there is not a lot of opportunities for under-18s.
"It will be great. Snow White will give the opportunity for that age group to get back into live theatre."
Anyone interested in performing in Snow White and the Seven Dwarves can contact Emily Friedrichsen via email at emily.friedrichsen@education.vic.gov.au.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.