The Wimmera Mail-Times
Updated

Police investigate crash, highway closed

Cassandra Langley
By Cassandra Langley
Updated July 21 2022 - 2:23am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police investigate crash, highway closed

UPDATE, 12pm:

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cassandra Langley

Cassandra Langley

Journalist

Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.